Fans of Camellia Bowl’s reaction to city of Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Last year, fans attending the Camellia Bowl thought Montgomery was not a prepared for the thousands who came to support the teams. But this year, a different tone from supporters.

“Hospitable staff at the hotel, every restaurant, every venue I’ve been to so far,” said father of player Keith Smith.

Fans like Smith from Arkansas were impressed by the number of signs and decor representing their school across the city and within their hotel.

JC Cox with a local radio station and sports commentator for Arkansas state says this is the school’s third time in Montgomery for the bowl game and that the city doesn’t disappoint.

“Me, I’m a history guy, so I love the history of Montgomery and so that is something I always look forward to when I come here,” said Cox.

Players also got to learn more about Montgomery at the legacy museum. Smith says it’s something the players really enjoyed.

“His takeaway was he didn’t realize a whole lot but now he does so I think it was probably educational for him,” said Smith.

