Inmate death at Montgomery County Detention Facility under investigation

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office(Montgomery County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation has been opened after an inmate’s death at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, on Thursday, Dec 12, around 10 p.m., the on-duty medical staff with the Montgomery County Detention Facility responded to the booking area concerning an inmate experiencing a serious medical condition.

Sheriff Cunningham stated that Medics from Montgomery Fire/Rescue were also on scene and rendered emergency care. However, efforts to resuscitate the inmate were unsuccessful.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation responded to the facility and is now conducting a death investigation.

No further information has been made available at this time.

