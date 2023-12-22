Montgomery Regional Airport expecting influx of travelers for holiday season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Millions of travelers are on the move to their holiday destinations the week before Christmas.

Travel officials estimate that 115 million people will travel the skies, and Montgomery Regional Airport is no exception.

“On average, we do about 300,000 a year, and we’re probably up at least by 20% above that right now,” said airport director Wade Davis.

However, Davis mentioned the convenience associated with flying out of Montgomery will still be apparent with “three minutes from the parking lot to security” and another three minutes to your gate.

First-time fliers like JC Harrison couldn’t agree more.

“I’m still a little nervous, but they’ve been treating me pretty well, and everything is going good so far,” Harrison said. “I’m excited.”

Airport officials said that people should check their bags and make sure they contain Transportation Security Administration-compliant items to avoid trouble and save time getting through the gate.

“TSA does a great job of providing all the information on what you can and what you cannot bring,” said Montgomery Regional Airport communications director Brittney Jones-Dabney.

Montgomery Regional Airport offers direct flights to Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas and Washington, D.C., which can also connect passengers to other destinations.

