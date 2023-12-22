Selma facility set to lay-off close to 40 workers in ‘right sizing’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Ferroglobe Metallurgical facility in Selma plans to lay-off close to 40 people in what Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. calls “right sizing.”

Globe Metallurgical, Inc. is a London-based company that produces silicon metal. The facility in Selma has previously employed around 100 people. Now it will employ closer to 60.

In 2021, the company worked with local and state officials to aid in reopening the facility, including a 10-year, $5.7 million tax abatement approved by the Dallas County Commission.

According to Mayor Perkins, this was a decision based on economic conditions.

Those who are laid off will stay on the payroll through February.

