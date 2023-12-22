Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

State lawmaker refiles bill to increase punishments for those caught selling fentanyl

Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, said Special Agent in...
Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, said Special Agent in Charge of the DEA’s Omaha Division, Justin King.(DEA)
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama lawmaker re-filed a bill that will create harsher penalties for selling fentanyl. During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers unanimously supported a bill to charge someone with manslaughter for selling fentanyl to people who die from overdoses. However, due to a clerical error, the governor signed the wrong version, and the law was put on hold.

Rep. Chris Pringle (R-Mobile) says it was important to him to refile the bill because he’s experienced a personal loss he blames on what he calls a drug dealer’s relentless pursuit to push drugs.

“We’re trying to get to those drug dealers and charge them with manslaughter because they’re killing our friends, they’re killing our children,” said Pringle.

In an April 2023 study, the Alabama Department of Health reported preliminary data shows 835 Alabamians died from Fentanyl in 2022. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says in some cases people don’t know that what they’re taking is laced with the deadly drug.

“I think certainly we need to address that issue where they may not be held accountable in some respects,” said Jones.

To help people battling drug addiction, during this year’s legislative session, lawmakers allocated 300 million dollars to state agencies for drug education and prevention.

Lawmakers will debate this bill when they convene for the 2024 legislative session in February.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A commercial vehicle catches fiery after being involved in an accident Wednesday night
All lanes open after fiery crash on I-85 South caused shutdown
“Pig Butchering” scams are a problem across the nation and have been popping up in Alabama.
Pig butchering scams circulating in Alabama
Liderrio Davis
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery shooting
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person
The head coaches say team bonding is important on and off the field.
Teams competing in Camellia Bowl explore Montgomery

Latest News

Join the WSGA 12 News meteorologists for “A Very Weather Christmas.”
Digital exclusive holiday weather special at 3 p.m.
Still no arrests in shooting of firefighters
Jordan Melton’s loved ones hope his death inspires community change
Police do not cross
Death investigation underway following high-speed deputy pursuit in Lee County
Fridays in the Kitchen: Apple Cake with the Pitts Family
Fridays in the Kitchen: Apple Cake with the Pitts Family