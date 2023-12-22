Sunny and warmer the next couple of days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If you are not a fan of the super cold mornings we have had this week, then you will love the forecast! A solid warming trend begins today, and you can see it this morning, with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

We’ll head into the middle 60s this afternoon with ample sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will again drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s tonight with clear skies across Central and South Alabama.

Even warmer air arrives tomorrow with highs heading for 70 degrees. That will come courtesy of plenty of sunshine all day long. Lows tomorrow night will only fall to around 50 degrees with clouds thickening across the state.

Rain is likely Christmas Eve into Christmas Day. (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds will be abundant on Christmas Eve with highs still managing to make it into the upper 60s in many places. No rain will fall from those clouds until after 3 p.m. That’s when some light showers start to move in from the southwest.

The wind will pick up on Christmas Eve and remain elevated through Christmas Day. Wind speeds are currently projected to be between 10 and 20 mph both days with gusts even higher than that.

Wind speeds will be between 10 and 15 mph Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Gusts will be higher. (WSFA 12 News)

Light to moderate rain will fall Christmas Eve night for Santa’s arrival here in Alabama. A few heavier downpours will be possible with this system, but most of what we see will be plain light to moderate rainfall.

The steady rain will end by the middle of the afternoon on Christmas for most of us. However, dreary and damp conditions will persist through Christmas night as some drizzle and sprinkles persist.

Rain showers arrive Sunday afternoon and last through much of Christmas. (WSFA 12 News)

Everyone will dry out completely by sunrise Tuesday and stay that way for the remainder of next week. In fact, 2023 looks to go out on a dry and quiet note with much cooler temperatures in place.

Highs will drop from the upper 60s on Christmas to around 60° on Tuesday. After that we’ll stay in the 50s for highs and drop back into the 30s for lows. Skies will go from overcast Tuesday to partly cloudy for the rest of next week as high pressure takes over.

