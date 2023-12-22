Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Traveling couple wins $225,000 with a lottery scratch-off while getting cup of coffee

A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.
A Kentucky couple made a lucky stop for coffee that led to a lottery win.(Kentucky Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A coffee break turned into a life-changing moment for a Kentucky couple thanks to a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Kentucky Lottery, Joselyn Bonilla and her husband turned a $10 scratch-off ticket into a $225,000 jackpot.

The couple purchased the winning ticket when they stopped for coffee at Cave Run Lakemart in the Morehead area while on their way back home after visiting family in North Carolina.

When Bonilla scratched the ticket in the car, she immediately saw a $6,000 win.

She continued and ended up finding $6,000 in every box along with an additional $45,000.

“I couldn’t believe it,” Bonilla said.  “We checked it using the app, and there it was!”

The lucky couple said they are expecting a baby and winning the lottery will allow the mother-to-be to stay home.

The Cave Run Lakemart also received a $2,250 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A commercial vehicle catches fiery after being involved in an accident Wednesday night
All lanes open after fiery crash on I-85 South caused shutdown
“Pig Butchering” scams are a problem across the nation and have been popping up in Alabama.
Pig butchering scams circulating in Alabama
Liderrio Davis
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery shooting
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person
The head coaches say team bonding is important on and off the field.
Teams competing in Camellia Bowl explore Montgomery

Latest News

‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
‘Married with Microphones’ signs off one last time
Two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose, said Special Agent in...
State lawmaker refiles bill to increase punishments for those caught selling fentanyl
A mother in Indiana said she’s devastated after charges weren’t filed in connection to her...
Mother wants charges filed against babysitter after daughter found unresponsive in septic tank
(Source: CNN, WMTW, KEYT, WBFF)
Holiday travel delays minimal despite wet weather