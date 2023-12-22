Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy and Duke both enter the Birmingham Bowl in between coaching regimes

Interim coaches will lead both Troy and Duke into the Birmingham Bowl
Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) works in the pocket against the Louisiana-Lafayette during...
Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson (18) works in the pocket against the Louisiana-Lafayette during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:02 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Birmingham Bowl: Troy (11-2, Sun Belt) vs Duke (7-5, ACC), Dec. 23, noon Eastern (ABC).

Line: Troy by 7 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: Duke leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Led by interim head coaches, both teams are trying to finish the season strong. The Trojans claimed their second straight Sun Belt Conference championship and are riding a 10-game winning streak. Coach Jon Sumrall left to take over the Tulane program, and Greg Gasparato is interim coach. Duke's Mike Elko left for Texas A&M, with assistant Trooper Taylor handling interim duties. Duke has already hired Manny Diaz and Troy turned to Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker.

KEY MATCHUP

Duke's offense against Troy's aggressive defense, which has already set the Sun Belt Conference record with 45 sacks. The Blue Devils' former starting quarterback Riley Leonard has announced plans to transfer to Notre Dame after an injury-shortened season. The Trojans rank sixth nationally in sacks, 10th in scoring and rushing defense and 15th in total defense. Javon Solomon leads the nation with 16 sacks, including 10 over the last four games.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Troy: RB Kimani Vidal has run for 1,582 yards and 14 touchdowns. The program's career rushing leader ran for 233 yards and five TDs in the Sun Belt title game against Appalachian State. He's the league's offensive player of the year and a third-team AP All-American.

Duke: QB Grayson Loftis has taken over for Leonard, and had success. The freshman has completed 53.7% of his passes for 823 yards and eight touchdowns while throwing three interceptions.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Duke has hired Manny Diaz as head coach while Troy turned to Notre Dame offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. ... Troy is the first Sun Belt team to face a Power Five opponent in a bowl game. ... The Trojans have won 23 games the past two seasons, tied for fourth-most nationally. ... Both teams are riding bowl winning streaks. The Trojans' five straight bowl wins are tied with Georgia for the second-longest active streak, one behind Minnesota. Duke has won four straight in the postseason. ... Troy receiver Chris Lewis is averaging 23 yards a catch, second-highest nationally. ... LB Tre Freeman needs three tackles to become the first Duke player with 100 tackles in a season since Koby Quansah in 2019.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

A commercial vehicle catches fiery after being involved in an accident Wednesday night
All lanes open after fiery crash on I-85 South caused shutdown
“Pig Butchering” scams are a problem across the nation and have been popping up in Alabama.
Pig butchering scams circulating in Alabama
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person
The head coaches say team bonding is important on and off the field.
Teams competing in Camellia Bowl explore Montgomery
Elderly couple killed in fire identified
Elderly couple killed in fire identified

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth...
Judge suggests change to nitrogen execution to let inmate pray and say final words without gas mask
FILE - People voicing their opposition to Mississippi House Bill 1020 wear protest t-shirts as...
In federal challenge to Mississippi law, arguments focus on racial discrimination and public safety
This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate Kenneth...
Judge weighs request to stop nation’s first execution by nitrogen, in Alabama
This image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front of the...
Mother of a child punished by a court for urinating in public refuses to sign probation terms
Cayden Green is transferring from Oklahoma to Missouri.
Freshman OL Cayden Green transferring home from Oklahoma to Missouri. Alabama lands Texas A&M DL