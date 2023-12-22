WSFA meteorologists host holiday weather chat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA’s weather team kicked off Christmas weekend with an online weather talk.

Josh Johnson, Amanda Curran and Nick Gunter talked about the forecast, holiday happenings, Christmas movies and more. They called it “A Very Weather Christmas.”

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.