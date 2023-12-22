WSFA programming changes through Christmas 2023
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays will bring some changes to programming on WSFA for a few days. Below is a programming guide through Christmas to keep you up-to-date on what will air!
December 21
7pm – Christmas at Graceland
8pm – Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas
December 22
7pm - Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors
December 23
2pm – Football Night in America
3:30pm – NFL – Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh
8pm – Saturday Night Live Christmas Special
December 24 – Christmas Eve
9am – A Country Fix Christmas Celebration (No Sunday Today In Alabama)
9:30am – Frazer Church Christmas
10:30am – Crossroads – First Baptist Church
11am – First United Methodist Church
12pm – Best of the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration
1pm – First Baptist Christmas
2pm – A Baylor Christmas
3pm – Frazer Church Christmas
4pm – Christmas Across America
5pm – First United Methodist Church Christmas Eve Service (LIVE)
6PM – 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas
6:30pm – Night Court
7pm – It’s A Wonderful Life
10pm -WSFA 12 News at 10
11:30pm – Christmas Eve Mass
December 25 –
4am – Early Today
4:30pm – A Baylor Christmas
5am – Good Side Holiday Special (Gray TV)
6am – Best of the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (No Today in Alabama)
7am – Today Show
11am – Christmas Across America (No Alabama Live!)
12pm – A Country Fix Christmas Celebration (No WSFA 12 News at Noon)
12:30pm – 25 Words or Less
1pm – NBC News Daily
2pm – InvestigateTV+
2:30pm – Icrime
3pm – Judge Judy
3:30p – Judge Judy
4pm – A Baylor Christmas (No WSFA 12 News First at Four)
5pm – 25 Worlds or Less (No WSFA 12 News at 5)
5:30pm – NBC Nightly News
6pm – Good Side Holiday Special *No news*
6:30pm – Entertainment Tonight
7pm – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (cartoon)
7:30pm – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (movie)
December 26th
Today in Alabama will begin at 6 a.m.
