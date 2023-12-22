Advertise
WSFA programming changes through Christmas 2023

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays will bring some changes to programming on WSFA for a few days. Below is a programming guide through Christmas to keep you up-to-date on what will air!

December 21

7pm – Christmas at Graceland

8pm – Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas

December 22

7pm - Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors

December 23

2pm – Football Night in America

3:30pm – NFL – Cincinnati vs Pittsburgh

8pm – Saturday Night Live Christmas Special

December 24 – Christmas Eve

9am – A Country Fix Christmas Celebration (No Sunday Today In Alabama)

9:30am – Frazer Church Christmas

10:30am – Crossroads – First Baptist Church

11am – First United Methodist Church

12pm – Best of the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration

1pm – First Baptist Christmas

2pm – A Baylor Christmas

3pm – Frazer Church Christmas

4pm – Christmas Across America

5pm – First United Methodist Church Christmas Eve Service (LIVE)

6PM – 5 More Sleeps ‘Til Christmas

6:30pm – Night Court

7pm – It’s A Wonderful Life

10pm -WSFA 12 News at 10

11:30pm – Christmas Eve Mass

December 25 –

4am – Early Today

4:30pm – A Baylor Christmas

5am – Good Side Holiday Special (Gray TV)

6am – Best of the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration (No Today in Alabama)

7am – Today Show

11am – Christmas Across America (No Alabama Live!)

12pm – A Country Fix Christmas Celebration  (No WSFA 12 News at Noon)

12:30pm – 25 Words or Less

1pm – NBC News Daily

2pm – InvestigateTV+

2:30pm – Icrime

3pm – Judge Judy

3:30p – Judge Judy

4pm – A Baylor Christmas (No WSFA 12 News First at Four)

5pm – 25 Worlds or Less (No WSFA 12 News at 5)

5:30pm – NBC Nightly News

6pm – Good Side Holiday Special *No news*

6:30pm – Entertainment Tonight

7pm – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (cartoon)

7:30pm – How the Grinch Stole Christmas (movie)

December 26th

Today in Alabama will begin at 6 a.m.

