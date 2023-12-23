Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

3 brothers find their forever family, leave foster care just before Christmas

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time for Christmas. (Source: WFAA)
By Jobin Panicker, WFAA via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (WFAA) - Christmas came early for three brothers in Collin County, Texas.

Brothers Everett, Elijah and Ezra had been in foster care for several years.

But on Wednesday, their dreams of finding a forever home finally came true.

Scott and Bri Kimball fell in love with boys after watching their story on TV.

And the Kimballs were able to officially add the brothers to their family in Judge John Roach’s courtroom.

The boys had been in foster care for the past three Christmas holidays but not this year.

“It’s overwhelming and a blessing. We are ecstatic for it to finally be done,” Bri Kimball said.

The Kimball family of four is now up to seven.

“They make me smile every day and laugh,” Bri Kimball said.

The family said they have been waiting for their special day in court.

“It feels like a dream, but it’s really not. It’s happening and it’s real this time,” Everett said.

The three brothers had been in the custody of the Kimballs since the middle of the year.

Now, the boys can call the Kimballs family, officially.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A commercial vehicle catches fiery after being involved in an accident Wednesday night
All lanes open after fiery crash on I-85 South caused shutdown
“Pig Butchering” scams are a problem across the nation and have been popping up in Alabama.
Pig butchering scams circulating in Alabama
Liderrio Davis
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery shooting
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person
The head coaches say team bonding is important on and off the field.
Teams competing in Camellia Bowl explore Montgomery

Latest News

A Texas family adopted three brothers just in time to celebrate Christmas together.
Family adopts 3 brothers days before Christmas
Join the WSGA 12 News meteorologists for “A Very Weather Christmas.”
WSFA meteorologists host holiday weather chat
Police do not cross
Death investigation underway following high-speed deputy pursuit in Lee County
Goodwyn Building renovates Friendship Mission
Goodwyn Building renovates Friendship Mission
ALEA talks holiday travel
ALEA talks holiday travel