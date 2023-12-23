Fans enjoy pep rallies to kick off Camellia Bowl weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Arkansas State and Northern Illinois fans arrived in Montgomery ahead of the Camellia Bowl to experience the capital city before the big game.

Two pep rallies for the teams kicked off the weekend for the teams and fans.

“We drove 11 hours to be here. So we’re just super excited,” said Huskies fan Amie Schultz.

Many visitors said they were impressed with the hospitality and everything the capital city had to offer, including Jonesboro, Arkansas Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

“They’re always so welcoming,” Copenhaver said. “I appreciate the city of Montgomery and the mayor of Montgomery for opening their arms as a community to us because I realize, as mayor, how important that is.”

Preparations for the bowl game have been underway for months. Ron Simmons with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and Experience Montgomery has been working with community partners since January to make improvements from the previous year.

“We know what type of visitors that are coming. We know what they’re looking for. We know what they want before the event and after the event,” Simmons said.

Learning who to target is what Simmons said helps bring an “improved experience” that many will never forget.

