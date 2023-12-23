Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Fans enjoy pep rallies to kick off Camellia Bowl weekend

Arkansas State and Northern Illinois fans enjoyed pep rallies and other activities ahead of the Camellia Bowl.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Arkansas State and Northern Illinois fans arrived in Montgomery ahead of the Camellia Bowl to experience the capital city before the big game.

Two pep rallies for the teams kicked off the weekend for the teams and fans.

“We drove 11 hours to be here. So we’re just super excited,” said Huskies fan Amie Schultz.

Many visitors said they were impressed with the hospitality and everything the capital city had to offer, including Jonesboro, Arkansas Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

“They’re always so welcoming,” Copenhaver said. “I appreciate the city of Montgomery and the mayor of Montgomery for opening their arms as a community to us because I realize, as mayor, how important that is.”

Preparations for the bowl game have been underway for months. Ron Simmons with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce and Experience Montgomery has been working with community partners since January to make improvements from the previous year.

“We know what type of visitors that are coming. We know what they’re looking for. We know what they want before the event and after the event,” Simmons said.

Learning who to target is what Simmons said helps bring an “improved experience” that many will never forget.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A commercial vehicle catches fiery after being involved in an accident Wednesday night
All lanes open after fiery crash on I-85 South caused shutdown
“Pig Butchering” scams are a problem across the nation and have been popping up in Alabama.
Pig butchering scams circulating in Alabama
Liderrio Davis
Arrest made in deadly Montgomery shooting
Alabama offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett (57) warms up before Alabama's A-Day NCAA college...
Alabama offensive lineman accused of knowingly transmitting STD to another person
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Inmate death at Montgomery County Detention Facility under investigation

Latest News

Looking back on 10 years of the Camellia Bowl
Looking back on 10 years of the Camellia Bowl
Fans enjoy pep rallies to kick off Camellia Bowl weekend
Fans enjoy pep rallies to kick off Camellia Bowl weekend
Preview of 2023 Camellia Bowl
Preview of 2023 Camellia Bowl
Chess match set up for 2023 Camellia Bowl
Chess match set up for 2023 Camellia Bowl