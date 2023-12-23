Advertise
First Alert: Rain moves into Alabama Christmas Eve

The greatest coverage of showers will be during Christmas Eve night through midday on Christmas Day.
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather: The holiday weekend is upon us! Here is the latest look at the First Alert forecast.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a sunny and warm start to the holiday weekend, temperatures remain mild but clouds will build through Christmas Eve. That’s all ahead of a system that will bring showers and a few rumblers of thunder to central and south Alabama starting Christmas Eve night through midday on Christmas Day.

Clouds will be on the increase overnight. Becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s along with a light east breeze.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy. Afternoon highs will warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Christmas Eve. Showers and a few thunderstorms will start to enter the state by midmorning, increasing in coverage through the afternoon and evening. Winds will be breezy, out of the east around 5 to 15 mph.

WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather(WSFA 12 News)

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday night into Monday morning. Lows will hover in the 50s and 60s. Winds will remain breezy out of the southeast around 15 to 20 mph gusting at times to 30 mph.

Christmas Day will start on the wet side. As rain and a few thunderstorms will continue across the region. While the bulk of the rain will exit by midday, a few lingering showers will be possible through Monday evening. Highs will warm into the 60s under a cloudy sky.

Lows Monday night will be in the 50s with clouds sticking around. A shower or two is possible as the Christmas system we are tracking starts to exit Alabama. Winds will remain noticeable.

WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather(WSFA 12 News)

Mainly cloudy conditions remain for Tuesday into Tuesday night. Highs will cool into the lower 60s and lows will be back around 40 degrees.

Skies become partly cloudy Wednesday then mostly sunny Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will be much cooler mid to late week. Highs are back into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s to near freezing.

The cooler and dry weather, as of this writing, looks to remain in place for the last Saturday of December next weekend.

WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather(WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

