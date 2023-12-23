Advertise
Inmate who died at Montgomery County Detention Facility now identified

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A death investigation has been opened after an inmate’s death at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham, the inmate now identified as Mauryce Jackson, 40, experienced a serious medical condition in the booking area on Thursday, Dec 21, around 10 p.m. The on-duty medical staff with the Montgomery County Detention Facility responded to the emergency.

Sheriff Cunningham stated that Medics from Montgomery Fire/Rescue were also on scene and rendered emergency care. However, efforts to resuscitate the inmate were unsuccessful.

Jackson was pronounced deceased at the Detention Facility at approximately 10:39 p.m.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation responded to the facility and is now conducting a death investigation.

No further information has been made available at this time.

NOTE: This story has been updated to show that the inmate death occurred on Dec. 21, NOT Dec. 12.

