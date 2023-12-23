Salvation Army of Montgomery not able to feed patrons on Christmas this year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Unfortunately, the Salvation Army of Montgomery will not be able to provide meals on Christmas this year.

According to Major Harvey Johnson, they were unable to gather the needed resources to feed their patrons this Christmas holiday.

No further information is available at this time.

