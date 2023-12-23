Advertise
Salvation Army of Montgomery not able to feed patrons on Christmas this year

The Montgomery Salvation Army is still trying to find a permanent location.
The Montgomery Salvation Army is still trying to find a permanent location.
By Allison Bolton
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Unfortunately, the Salvation Army of Montgomery will not be able to provide meals on Christmas this year.

According to Major Harvey Johnson, they were unable to gather the needed resources to feed their patrons this Christmas holiday.

No further information is available at this time.

