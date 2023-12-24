Monroe County standoff suspect dead, authorities say

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Monroe County Sheriff Tom Boatwright on Saturday afternoon said that a standoff in the Eastwood subdivision has ended in the death of one suspect.

Sheriff’s deputies and the Monroeville Police Department responded to the scene of a hostage situation late Saturday morning, Boatwright said. The suspect fired shots at law enforcement, Sheriff Tom Boatwright said in a post on the MCSO’s Facebook page.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency ALEA will conduct an independent investigation, following standard procedure, according to Boatwright.

FOX10 News is working to get more details on the incident.

