Person of interest sought in deadly Greenville double shooting

Edward “Trai” Payne III is a person of interest in a deadly double shooting in Greenville.
Edward “Trai” Payne III is a person of interest in a deadly double shooting in Greenville.(Source: Greenville Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greenville Police Department is looking for a suspect after two people were shot Saturday afternoon, one fatally.

The investigation started around 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of North Conecuh Street at Flowers Street. First responders found one victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second gunshot victim from the same incident was found on Flowers Street, not far from from the first victim. He was transported to a Montgomery hospital in stable condition.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement identified a person of interest, 18-year-old Edward “Trai” Payne III. Now, investigators are asking the public for help finding him.

Payne is believed to be driving a white Chevrolet malibu type vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Greenville Police at 334-382-7461 or 334-382-9911.

Neither the victims’ names nor a motive have been released.

