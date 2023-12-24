SpringHouse Restaurant in Alex City catches fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The popular Alex City restaurant SpringHouse caught fire Saturday.

Alexander City Fire Chief Reese McAlister reports that the fire started mid-day, when a fire in the fireplace set the chimney ablaze. The fire climbed to the attic and spread from there.

As of 5:30 p.m., Alexander City Fire Department was still on the scene.

Updates will be provided as further information becomes available.

