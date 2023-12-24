Advertise
Steve Perkins memorial at Decatur City Hall ‘not authorized’ to be removed

By Kate Norum
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - An unidentified individual in all-black clothing removed the Steve Perkins memorial in front of Decatur City Hall overnight.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident was captured on the City Hall’s security footage around 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

The department said the memorial removal was “not authorized” by personnel of the department or the Mayor’s office. The person has yet to be identified by authorities.

Perkins was killed by Decatur Police Officers in the early morning of Sept. 29 after an incident at his residence regarding a vehicle repossession.

Last week, Mayor Tab Bowling ordered signs surrounding the steps of city hall in support of Decatur Police to be taken down after being confronted. Signs that read “We love the Police” and “#BackThePolice” were among some of them. Steve Perkins supporters believed they were placed at City Hall to overshadow the memorials of Perkins and Jaiden DeJarrett that have been there for months.

It is still unknown who placed the signs and Bowling said any signs that happen to be left behind at City Hall will be removed.

