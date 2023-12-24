Suspect in deadly Greenville double shooting now in custody

GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Greenville Police Department has located and arrested the suspect in the shooting of two people Saturday afternoon, one fatally.

During the course of the investigation, law enforcement identified a person of interest, 18-year-old Edward “Trai” Payne III. Payne has since been arrested and charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

The investigation started around 3:30 p.m. when officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of North Conecuh Street at Flowers Street. First responders found one victim, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

A second gunshot victim from the same incident was found on Flowers Street, not far from from the first victim. He was transported to a Montgomery hospital in stable condition.

Neither the victims’ names nor a motive have been released.

