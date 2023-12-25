Eastern Michigan apologizes for punch that ignited brawl after bowl loss to South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eastern Michigan’s athletic director on Sunday apologized to South Alabama’s football team and fans a day after an EMU player raced onto the field following the 68 Ventures Bowl and punched an opposing player in the head.

That EMU player subsequently apologized himself for throwing that first punch.

The punch sparked an on-field brawl as South Alabama players were on the football field singing the university’s alma mater being played by the USA marching band. The South Alabama Jaguars had just beaten the EMU Eagles 59-10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium on the USA campus in Mobile.

TikTok user “south_alabamian” posted a video of the incident shortly after the game -- captioning it “No class…” -- and that video received more than four million plays and attention far and wide over the weekend. The TikTok user gave FOX10 News permission to share the video with you here.

The video shows an EMU player charging into the group of Jaguars players and hitting a South Alabama player in the back of the head. It then shows another South Alabama player dragging the EMU player onto the field, sparking a free-for-all among members of both teams as smaller skirmishes also broke out on the playing field.

Eastern Michigan defensive back Korey Hernandez apologized via a social media post Sunday night for attacking South Alabama defensive back Jamarrien Burt while his back was turned following the Jaguars’ victory.

“I must first apologize for the embarrassment that I have caused for my family, my team, the Eastern Michigan University community, and the Mid-American Conference by my actions last night,” Hernandez wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “I have also had the opportunity to personally apologize to Jamarrien Burt and Coach Wommack of South Alabama, and both have accepted my apology.”

Scott Wetherbee, vice president and director of athletics at Eastern Michigan, on Sunday condemned actions by some of the student athletes on the EMU football team in what he described as “the ugly incident that took place” following the game.

“We are deeply upset and embarrassed by what happened,” Wetherbee stated. “Their conduct does not reflect the great pride and high standards we place on the game and our program, and the expectations for good sportsmanship and exemplary conduct of student-athletes on and off the field.”

Wetherbee said the actions that took place on the field following the game were “completely unacceptable,” and on behalf of EMU Athletics he apologized to the EMU community and the South Alabama team and fans.

In Mobile, South Alabama Athletics Director Joel Erdmann responded to that apology.

Erdmann said in a statement, “While we are disappointed in the incident that occurred following our team’s victory, we are grateful to the leadership at Eastern Michigan University for taking ownership of the incident and reaching out to our leadership here at South Alabama to apologize and ensure us they will fully investigate the matter. We do not believe this incident is in any way reflective of the values of Eastern Michigan University or its football program. We hope this situation will not take away from the fact that the Jaguars are 68 Ventures Bowl Champions.”

Complete official statement from Eastern Michigan University Vice President/Director of Athletics Scott Wetherbee:

“We strongly condemn the actions of some of the student-athletes on the EMU football team in the ugly incident that took place following last night’s 68 Ventures Bowl. We are deeply upset and embarrassed by what happened. Their conduct does not reflect the great pride and high standards we place on the game and our program, and the expectations for good sportsmanship and exemplary conduct of student-athletes on and off the field. What happened was completely unacceptable. We apologize to the Eastern Michigan University community and to the South Alabama team and their fans. I have been in contact with South Alabama Director of Athletics Joel Erdmann to express our sincere apologies and Coach Creighton has done the same with Coach Wommack. We are committed to sharing information and video to fully understand all that occurred. As Coach Creighton stated in the postgame press conference, there is absolutely no place for this kind of incident in the Eastern Michigan University football program. University President James Smith and I have been in contact with Mid-American Conference Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher and we are committed to working jointly to investigate the incident in accordance with institutional and Conference policies. We are continuing to review the situation and the conduct of the student-athletes involved and will take appropriate action as more information is gathered.”

Complete statement by Joel Erdmann, South Alabama director of athletics:

“I would like to extend my most sincere appreciation and gratitude to Jerry Silverstein and the City of Mobile for inviting us to participate in the 2023 68 Ventures Bowl. Our student-athletes and coaches enjoyed a first-class experience, and we are proud of them for winning the first bowl championship in school history in front of our loyal fans and community. It is an achievement that will not soon be forgotten. While we are disappointed in the incident that occurred following our team’s victory, we are grateful to the leadership at Eastern Michigan University for taking ownership of the incident and reaching out to our leadership here at South Alabama to apologize and ensure us they will fully investigate the matter. We do not believe this incident is in any way reflective of the values of Eastern Michigan University or its football program. We hope this situation will not take away from the fact that the Jaguars are 68 Ventures Bowl Champions.”

