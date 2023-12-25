Advertise
Meals on Wheels provides over 300 Christmas meals around Montgomery

Volunteers worked all through Christmas morning at Meals on Wheels in Montgomery to prepare warm meals and provide a friendly face for senior citizens.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dozens of volunteers from across the River Region worked all through Christmas morning at Meals on Wheels on Jefferson Street in Montgomery to prepare warm meals and provide a friendly face at senior citizens’ doorsteps for the holiday.

The nonprofit provides warm meals year-round, but they didn’t during the holidays 40 years ago.

“A Meals on Wheel driver went home to her husband and cried when she realized that some of the Meals on Wheels seniors were not getting Christmas meals. Meals weren’t going to be delivered,” said Meals on Wheels development coordinator Hazel Waites.

Now, over 300 meals and presents are given out. With around 100 volunteers, people made the food, prepared the Christmas bags and hand-delivered them to those who need one across the River Region.

It’s something Waites says means the most to the seniors who receive them.

“I know seniors that’s just like, ‘Wow, you do that?’ Especially people who are new on our program, they’re like, ‘You do that? Yes I’ll take a meal. I need one,’” said Waites.

“They’re so happy that someone’s there to talk to them, and someone there to say, ‘If you need something for the holidays, I’ll be there for you. I’ll provide a meal. I’ll feed you for the holidays,’” she said.

If you are a senior and are in a need of a meal, click here.

