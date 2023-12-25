Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Police: 1 dead, several injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado mall

A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.
A large police presence outside the Citadel Mall Christmas Eve.(KKTV)
By KKTV and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - Police in Colorado say one man was killed and multiple people were taken to the hospital after shots were fired during a fight at the mall.

Police say two groups of people started fighting around 4:30 p.m. Sunday inside Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs when gunshots rang out.

One man died, and two other men are in serious condition after suffering gunshot wounds, KKTV reports.

A woman also suffered injuries in the incident, but police say she was not shot.

The mall was cleared and closed, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

While no one is in custody yet, police say they have multiple people detained, as they continue to investigate. They are asking any witnesses or anyone else with information to call the police department or Crime Stoppers.

Police add that the mall will reopen Tuesday, as originally planned, after the holiday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SpringHouse Restaurant smoking as Alex City Fire Rescue addresses the scene.
SpringHouse Restaurant in Alex City catches fire
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Inmate who died at Montgomery County Detention Facility now identified
The Montgomery Salvation Army is still trying to find a permanent location.
Salvation Army of Montgomery not able to feed patrons on Christmas this year
Edward “Trai” Payne III is a person of interest in a deadly double shooting in Greenville.
Suspect in deadly Greenville double shooting now in custody
WSFA 12 First Alert Weather
First Alert: Tracking rain through Christmas Day

Latest News

Choice Walters is missing after police say she was abducted by her mother.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Ohio girl abducted by her mother
Children around the world are eagerly awaiting Santa’s arrival on Christmas.
Military command ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomed a baby Okapi on Dec. 17.
Endangered Okapi calf born at Cincinnati Zoo
An Ohio woman had her identity stolen and bank account drained days before Christmas.
Woman has identity stolen, bank account drained days before Christmas