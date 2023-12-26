Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

10-year-old killed in Christmas morning fire

A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.
A 10-year-old girl died in a house fire Christmas morning in Elkton, Maryland.(WJZ via CNN Newsource)
By WJZ via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) - It was a Christmas morning tragedy in Maryland when a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire.

When firefighters found the family standing outside their home, the family said a young girl was still inside.

Neighbors said the house was fully engulfed in flames.

It took 75 firefighters about an hour to get the fire under control.

When they were able to get inside, they found the 10-year-old, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Five other family members reportedly lived in the home, including four adults and a 13-year-old boy.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Edward “Trai” Payne III is a person of interest in a deadly double shooting in Greenville.
Suspect in deadly Greenville double shooting now in custody
WSFA programming changes through Christmas 2023
Forecast turns sunnier, but colder as we inch closer to the end of 2023!
First Alert: Drying out and turning much colder for the last week of the year
People react to a brawl that ensued following the 68 Ventures Bowl NCAA college football game...
Eastern Michigan apologizes to South Alabama for player’s punch that sparked brawl after bowl game

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli forces bombard central Gaza in apparent move to expand ground offensive. Telecoms out again
Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defense minister, said his country is being attacked from seven arenas....
Israeli officials claim they're fighting 'multi-arena war'
Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon speaks during a Q&A with members of Voterama, a...
As AI deepfakes go mainstream and social media guardrails fade, experts warn of impact on elections
Those who refuse to disclose to law enforcement that they possess a concealed weapon would be...
Bill would make it a crime not to reveal concealed carry to officers