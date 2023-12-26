Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Driver in custody after Tesla crashes, burns on Interstate 65

An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.
An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.(Mgn)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.

According to the Pine Level Fire Department, units were called to a traffic accident with a vehicle fire around 11:15 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found a Tesla Model Y in flames. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was already on the scene and had closed the interstate.

The driver was uninjured and had escaped the vehicle before the fire department arrived, officials say.

Firefighters say due to the thermal runaway of the Tesla’s battery, the fire required over 36,000 gallons of water before it was brought under control in a little over an hour.

Multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies including the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Officials say a fire of this kind was a first for Autauga County.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody by ALEA, but it is unclear why. WSFA 12 News has reached out to ALEA for more information.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Edward “Trai” Payne III is a person of interest in a deadly double shooting in Greenville.
Suspect in deadly Greenville double shooting now in custody
WSFA programming changes through Christmas 2023
Forecast turns sunnier, but colder as we inch closer to the end of 2023!
First Alert: Drying out and turning much colder for the last week of the year
People react to a brawl that ensued following the 68 Ventures Bowl NCAA college football game...
Eastern Michigan apologizes to South Alabama for player’s punch that sparked brawl after bowl game

Latest News

Those who refuse to disclose to law enforcement that they possess a concealed weapon would be...
Bill would make it a crime not to reveal concealed carry to officers
Christmas is extra special for WSFA 12 News.
Morning Smile: WSFA 12 News celebrates our 69th birthday!
WSFA 12 News
WSFA 12 News celebrates 69th birthday
Volunteers worked all through Christmas morning at Meals on Wheels in Montgomery to prepare...
Meals on Wheels provides over 300 Christmas meals around Montgomery