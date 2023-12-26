Driver in custody after Tesla crashes, burns on Interstate 65

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.

According to the Pine Level Fire Department, units were called to a traffic accident with a vehicle fire around 11:15 p.m.

At the scene, firefighters found a Tesla Model Y in flames. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was already on the scene and had closed the interstate.

The driver was uninjured and had escaped the vehicle before the fire department arrived, officials say.

Firefighters say due to the thermal runaway of the Tesla’s battery, the fire required over 36,000 gallons of water before it was brought under control in a little over an hour.

Multiple fire departments and law enforcement agencies including the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Officials say a fire of this kind was a first for Autauga County.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody by ALEA, but it is unclear why. WSFA 12 News has reached out to ALEA for more information.

