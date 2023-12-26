First Alert: Colder air rushes into Alabama later this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas 2023 will go down in the history books as a warm and breezy day; now, our attention turns to the rest of the week and the upcoming New Year’s weekend! While rain won’t be a huge player in the forecast this week, there are still some hurdles to jump.

The most noticeable change will be a shot of noticeably colder air that arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. High temperatures over the second half of the week will struggle into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop into the 28-35 degree range each morning starting Thursday morning and lasting through the early part of next week. Frost and freeze issues are likely; pets and plants will need extra precautions. This doesn’t seem like the kind of cold that will cause your indoor pipes any problems.

7 day forecast (WSFA 12 News)

A few weak systems will brush Alabama, but our area won’t get much, if any, rain in the next several days. The first one arrives late Friday into Friday night. For now, we think we’ll only see an increase in cloud cover with this one - no rain. Interestingly, north Alabama could see some snow showers Friday evening; we don’t expect those to meander into our area.

After a dry weekend, another system will approach the Deep South around next Monday night/Tuesday. Details are impossible to resolve this far in advance, but some rain could come along for the ride. We’ll keep an eye on it!

