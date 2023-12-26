Advertise
First Alert: Drying out and turning much colder for the last week of the year

The greatest coverage of showers will be now through midday Monday.
One more week left, so what kind of weather do we end 2023 with? Amanda talks all about with an updated look at your new 7 day forecast!
By Amanda Curran and Nick Gunter
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Even though there was plenty of rain to go around early Christmas morning, the entire day was not a washout! Clouds hung tight after showers departed, but that did not stop some towns from seeing little bit of sunshine! Moving forward, the forecast looks quiet... that means no wet weather to track now through the end of 2023.

Lows Monday night will be in the 50s with clouds sticking around.

Tuesday might be free of any wet weather, but clouds remain in place; sunshine returns midweek, but that is going to come along with some much colder air.

A cold front sweeps through the region tomorrow, bringing with it a reinforcing shot of dry, cold air.

Forecast turns sunnier, but colder as we inch closer to the end of 2023!
Forecast turns sunnier, but colder as we inch closer to the end of 2023!(WSFA 12 News)

Our sky becomes partly cloudy Wednesday then mostly sunny Thursday and Friday. Afternoon highs will be much cooler mid to late week, back into the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s to near freezing!

The cooler and dry weather, as of this writing, looks to remain in place for the last Saturday of December and through New Years Eve on Sunday.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

