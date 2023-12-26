Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon is under investigation.

A police spokeswoman said officers found the victim in the 4000 block of Williams Road at about 4:30 p.m.. The man had a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

