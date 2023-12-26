Advertise
Man critically injured in Montgomery shooting

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon is under investigation.

A police spokeswoman said officers found the victim in the 4000 block of Williams Road at about 4:30 p.m.. The man had a life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

