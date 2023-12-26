Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

More retailers charging fees for holiday returns

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging...
According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have to pay to return those gifts you don’t want.

According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging a fee for at least some returns.

Macy’s, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and H&M have all added shipping fees for mail-in returns.

Amazon has also started charging $1 to return items to UPS stores.

One reason companies charge fees is because it hurts their profitability. They have to cover the cost of the shipping fees and then have to mark down the returned goods to sell them.

Data from the National Retail Federation shows that customers sent back nearly 17% of the merchandise they purchased last year. That’s up from 8% in 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Edward “Trai” Payne III is a person of interest in a deadly double shooting in Greenville.
Suspect in deadly Greenville double shooting now in custody
WSFA programming changes through Christmas 2023
Forecast turns sunnier, but colder as we inch closer to the end of 2023!
First Alert: Drying out and turning much colder for the last week of the year
People react to a brawl that ensued following the 68 Ventures Bowl NCAA college football game...
Eastern Michigan apologizes to South Alabama for player’s punch that sparked brawl after bowl game

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israeli military says Gaza ground offensive has expanded into urban refugee camps
Migrants depart from Tapachula, Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. The caravan started the trek...
Migrant caravan slogs on through southern Mexico with no expectations from a US-Mexico meeting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of the National Infrastructure Advisory...
Biden orders strike on Iranian-aligned group after 3 US troops injured in drone attack in Iraq
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor-Greene, R-Ga., arrives on Capitol Hill, Oct. 24, 2023, in...
Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted by failed Christmas swatting attempt