WSFA 12 News celebrates 69th birthday

WSFA 12 News launched on Christmas Day in 1954.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas is extra special for WSFA 12 News.

This year marked the station’s 69th birthday. WSFA launched on Christmas Day in 1954 when after a brief sign-on announcement by Ralph Williams, the station aired its first program: “A Christmas Carol.”

Even before this, the name WSFA was well-known. Gordon Persons, who later became the 43rd governor of Alabama, opened Alabama’s fourth radio station in 193. Persons publicized the station with the slogan “With the South’s Finest Airport,” which led to WSFA.

Two months after going on the air, the radio and television stations were purchased by the Oklahoma Publishing Co. This merger only lasted a year when the radio station was sold in 1956 and its call letters changed to WHHY. The radio station was then moved to a downtown location.

WSFA expanded to two large state-of-the-art studios at its location on East Delano Avenue, and stayed there until March 2020. It then moved to its current state-of-the-art home on Dexter Avenue downtown. As part of the move, WSFA gave decades of film and video to the Alabama Department of Archives and History for preservation.

WSFA has continued to grow and build its new s department over the years. It was the first television station in Alabama to upgrade to digital, nonlinear video news-gathering equipment in August 2006, and the first television station in Montgomery to begin broadcasting in high-definition in August 2008.

The WSFA television signal reaches more than half of the state’s 67 counties.

Read more about the station’s history here.

Thank you to all our viewers who have helped us grow and kept us on the air.

