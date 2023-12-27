10 most clicked WSFA.com stories of 2023

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The year 2023 is coming to a close, and we’re looking back at some of the biggest stories you clicked on while visiting WSFA.com.

Here are the top 10 most clicked on WSFA.com stories of 2023

No. 10

The tenth biggest story of the year on WSFA.com was a situation that developed out of Birmingham, grabbing the nation’s attention. Carlee Russell was charged in a kidnapping hoax. She reported to police that she saw a baby walking along at night along a busy interstate, then vanished in an apparently abduction, only to return home days later.

No. 9

The ninth most clicked story of the year was a shocking act of violence at a teen’s 16th birthday party. Six suspects have since been arrested after mass shooting at a Dadeville party left 4 dead and 32 injured.

No. 8

The eighth most clicked story of 2023 involved the tragic death of Courtney Edwards, an airline employee who was pulled into a jet’s engine at the Montgomery Regional Airport on New Year’s Eve.

No. 7

The seventh most clicked story on WSFA.com for 2023 came from Missouri, where a former teacher who lost her job after it was discovered she had an OnlyFans account, confirmed she made nearly $1 million in six months.

No. 6

A multimillion dollar settlement payout by phone giant AT&T to the tune of $60 million was the sixth most clicked story of the year.

No. 5

The fifth most clicked story of the year involved an event not seen for approximately 50,000 years! A green comet called Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) was visible as it zipped across the sky.

No. 4

Living in Alabama, you have to be prepared for severe weather. That’s probably one of the reasons the fourth most clicked story of the year involved directions on how to program your Midland Weather Radio.

No. 3

The third most clicked story of the year was one of the most impactful weather situations of the year, involving a large tornado that devastated Selma and other parts of the state in January.

No. 2

Show us the money! The second most clicked article on WSFA.com for the year involved Alabama taxpayers getting a one-time tax rebate ahead of the holidays.

No. 1

The most clicked on story of 2023 on WSFA.com actually involved quite a number of articles, and they were all focused on the Montgomery riverfront brawl, which caught the attention of the nation. In fact, when looking at all articles on this matter, they accounted individually as the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 6, and No. 10 most clicked stories. That’s half of the top 10 stories.

