2 models of Apple Watch can go on sale again, for now, after court lifts halt over a patent dispute

Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court...
Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt ordered by the International Trade Commission over a patent dispute.(Apple)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
(AP) - Two higher end models of the Apple Watch can go on sale again after a federal court temporarily lifted a sales halt ordered by the International Trade Commission over a patent dispute.

The ITC, a federal agency, ordered the halt in October to block Apple from using specific technologies underpinning a blood-oxygen measurement system in its Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches. That halt to sales began amid an intellectual property dispute between Apple and the medical technology company Masimo.

Apple cut off online sales of the watches in the U.S. last week just days from the Christmas holiday to comply with the ITC ruling. The court’s action will allow sales of the two Apple Watch models while it considers whether to continue allowing sales while it hears Apple’s appeal. As of 3 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, neither of the Apple Watch models in question were available at Apple’s online store.

This isn’t the first patent roadblock the Apple Watch has run into as the company morphs its watches into health-management devices. Last year, the ITC ruled that Apple had infringed on the wearable EKG technology of AliveCor — a decision the Biden administration declined to overturn. That dispute hasn’t directly affected Apple Watch sales yet because another regulatory body had ruled that AliveCor’s technology isn’t patentable. The legal tussle on that issue is still ongoing.

The patent headaches facing Apple as it tries to infuse more medical technology into its watch models makes it increasingly likely the company will either have to start working out licensing deals or simply acquiring startups specializing in the field, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives predicted.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

