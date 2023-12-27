Advertise
Alabama State Senator proposes bill to prevent officers from tasing suspects once they're restrained
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Earlier this month, 24-year-old Micah Washington was tased by an officer in Reform, Alabama after he was already handcuffed. That video prompted State Senator Merika Coleman to propose legislation she hopes will keep this from happening again.

“Here you had a young man that was compliant, who was in restraints, who posed no further threat and yet continued to be tased,” said State Senator Merika Coleman.

State Senator Coleman is proposing two versions of a bill, a civil version and a criminal version, that would prohibit officers from tasing someone who is restrained.

“There are times even when something doesn’t necessarily rise to a criminal defense but there are civil issues that have happened such as when someone has to go to the hospital, hospital bills or something of that nature where they can go after the civil defense even if the district attorney decides not to file someone as criminal,” added Coleman.

She says while the civil version of the bill would allow a judge to award compensation if need be, the criminal version would allow a district attorney to charge an officer with a Class C felony for tasing someone who is restrained. Even with the proposed penalties she says this is not an attack on law enforcement.

“I understand again this is a non-lethal method in certain situations but there are other ones where that taser is used over and over and over again and you’ve got to think about what that can do to a human’s system,” said Coleman.

State Senator Coleman recently proposed a bill that would make police body cam and dash cam video public record in an effort to make it more accessible to the public. Like that bill she says one will have its challenges but she says this one could be easier to pass.

“It’s going to be an uphill battle with legislation as it relates to law enforcement, but I think that you have a better opportunity here because again we’ve seen these videos,” said Coleman.

State Senator Coleman says she plans to pre file the bill next week but before then she’s hoping to get feedback from groups like the district attorneys association and any law enforcement associations.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

