Big Brothers Big Sisters working to bring program back to Montgomery

By Rosanna Smith
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Empowering youth to reach their full potential. This is the goal behind Big Brothers Big Sisters, a volunteer-supported mentoring network.

After several years with no presence in Montgomery, work is underway to reestablish the program.

The organization matches children with adult and high school mentors. It’s a connection that can change the entire trajectory of a child’s life.

“By giving them that relationship, that positive relationship, they see what they can become. And that’s inspirational to children. And when children are inspired, they can do anything they want,” said Sue Johnson, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham

The program ceased to exist in Montgomery several years ago, but the need never went away.

“We would take calls for people that wanted bigs for their children. And then volunteers, they were interested, but we really couldn’t serve them,” said Johnson.

Since then, Johnson says one of the biggest advocates to reestablish the program are members of the Alpha Upsilon Lambda chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.

“Oftentimes I think the missing ingredient for troubled youth is exposure to people and opportunities where they can see themselves changing their thoughts with regard to careers, and it’s hope too,” said Bernard Houston co-chair of the Alpha Upsilon Lambda chapter’s mentorship committee.

Thanks to funds secured by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham, work is being done to open a satellite office in Montgomery to serve the River Region.

“I’m ecstatic about this program coming back. I’ve seen the success. It’s one of those things that is a no-brainer in the sense that we know what works,” said Houston.

Johnson says the kids will come, but the greatest need will be volunteers.

“We need volunteers to step up and serve as mentors, and we will be going to high schools asking us to partner with elementary schools and allow their students to mentor a couple of times a month,” said Johnson

Johnson says work to find a director and establish a board of directors is underway. The goal is to open at the beginning of the year. She also pointed out they will need more funding to sustain the program in Montgomery.

If you or someone you know wants to get involved or volunteer, you can visit www.bbbsbhm.org.

