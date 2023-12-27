Commercial vehicle crashes along Highway 80 in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a Wednesday afternoon crash that involves at least one commercial vehicle.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m., blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 80 near the 119 mile marker in Lowndes County, ALEA said.

The 18-wheeler could be seen inside a metal structure not far from the road. No information was released on any injuries.

ALEA investigators said that another commercial vehicle may be involved in the crash, but noted that contact with that vehicle may have happened after the initial commercial vehicle left the roadway.

The second vehicle may be considered as additional property damage, investigators added.

Troopers from ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are on the scene working to determine more facts about the cause of the crash.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.