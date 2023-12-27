Advertise
New Year’s events in central Alabama

Ring in the New Year with celebrations around Central Alabama!
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Ring in 2024 with celebrations around central Alabama!

Montgomery

New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown.

From 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Riverfront Park, the City of Montgomery will host the New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown. There will be live music, food vendors, and drinks at Red Bluff Bar. Fireworks begin at midnight.

Harriott II NYE Cruise

Ring in the new year on a beautiful Alabama river cruise. Enjoy food and drink from the WheelHouse Grille, music and dancing, and live entertainment. Tickets are $75.00 per person for inside reserved seating which includes 3 Hot 4 Cold Hors D’oeuvres, champagne toast with commemorative glass, party favors and fireworks. $45.00 per person for outside patio seating (does not include food). Must be 21 to purchase tickets.

Noon Year’s balloon drop at Eastdale

Don’t want to stay up all night? Celebrate the New Year with the Noon Years Balloon Drop on Jan. 1 at Eastdale Mall. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with free roller skating and 2,000 balloons dropping at Noon.

Lacy Boyd New Year’s Day Parade

The 19th Annual Lacy Boyd New Year’s Day Parade takes place on New Year’s Day at Noon, kicking off at George Washington Carver High School. The parade will feature all local and regional bands, entertainment, and family fun for all. The parade’s Grand Marshal will be Montgomery County Probate Judge JC Love.

Prattville

The ice skating rink at Spillway Park will be open during special hours for New Year’s Eve. Skating will be open from 1 p.m. to midnight with food trucks available from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wetumpka

The City of Wetumpka is hosting a free fireworks show at Gold Star Park at midnight on New Year’s!

