Representative Givan working to strengthen body camera legislation she sponsored in previous sessions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Representative Juandalynn Givan is working to strengthen body camera legislation in Alabama. Givan says she has prefiled a bill in the legislature that would alter current requirements of law enforcement.

The pending legislation would require law enforcement to share all recordings of an incident unless doing so would substantially interfere with an investigation or prosecution of a case.

Representative Givan sponsored a bill last year that gives certain people access to view body camera footage and she says this proposal was always a part of her plan.

“To enhance it in a way that we eventually will get everything that we need or want out of the body camera legislation,” said Givan.

Givan says this is not just about transparency with law enforcement, but helping families who are struggling with the loss of a loved one and looking for any information about what happened.

“A fair shot of at least getting fluid information, but not only fluid information, but to make sure that the information will begin to assist them in the healing process. Assist them in the legal process, assist them in any way necessary to bring the situation to some kind of resolution,” said Givan.

This proposal would also require law enforcement to meet certain deadlines when it comes to updating families on investigations.

The legislation will return to Montgomery in February.

