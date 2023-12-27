Suspect identified in Tuesday afternoon Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been identified in a shooting that took place in Montgomery Tuesday afternoon.

According to MPD, on Wednesday at about 4:30 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 4000 block of Williams Road in reference to a subject shot. Once on the scene, first responders located an adult male victim who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

MPD stated that the suspect was identified as Jadarius Russell, 27, and subsequently charged Russell with first-degree assault.

Russel is currently in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, being held on a $30,000 bond.

No other information was released per the ongoing investigation.

