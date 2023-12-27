Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled

Troy University is mourning the death of basketball player Ke’Ajia Williams.
Troy University is mourning the death of basketball player Ke’Ajia Williams.(Source: Troy University athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy women’s basketball team is mourning one of its teammates.

The university confirms Montgomery native Ke’Ajia Williams died earlier this month. She was 21.

Due to the funeral, the Sun Belt Conference opener against Georgia State has been moved from Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday at Trojan Arena.

Before becoming a Trojan, Williams played basketball at Jeff Davis High School. She then went to Shelton State Community College from 2020 to 2022 before making her way to Troy.

The roster states Williams was a forward who played both post positions for the Bucs and aided the team to two regional championships. She captured 8.2 points per contest and six rebounds per game in her final season at Shelton State.

Her stats show Williams was a sophomore majoring in social work.

Her cause of death was not released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.
Over 36,000 gallons of water used for electric vehicle fire on I-65
Jadarius Russell
Suspect identified in Tuesday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Steve Perkins
ALEA turns over findings in officer-involved shooting death of Steve Perkins
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Sunshine slowly returns, but so does some colder than normal air... central and south Alabama...
First Alert: Colder air rushes into Alabama later this week

Latest News

The Rose Bowl Stadium will host the College Football Playoff Semifinal between top-ranked...
CFP matchups: Yards will be hard in Michigan-Alabama; red-zone success could decide Texas-Washington
Troy wide receiver enters the transfer portal after 2023 season
Troy wide receiver Jabre Barber enters transfer portal
Eastern Michigan player punches South Alabama player, sparkes brawl at bowl game
Eastern Michigan apologizes for punch that ignited brawl after bowl loss to South Alabama
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) pressures the quarterback against Texas A&M at...
Alabama lineman Justin Eboigbe returns from neck injury better than ever and ready for CFP semifinal