Turning colder with more sunshine

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a warm Christmas holiday weekend we are heading back into a cold pattern to round out the year and kick off 2024. Highs will be mild near 60 today, then it’s the 50s each afternoon for the foreseeable future.

That means we will be below normal, with Montgomery’s average high being 60 degrees here in late December. Overnight temperatures will be even colder down in the lower 30s most nights. As a result, we’re looking at some frosty and freezing nights and early mornings are ahead.

Frosty and freezing mornings will dominate the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Fortunately the colder air will be accompanied by a mostly quiet pattern across Alabama. Skies will be mostly cloudy today, then it’s mostly sunny tomorrow. Some clouds move back in from the north on Friday as a piece of energy moves from Tennessee into North Alabama.

This could deliver some very light snow showers mixed with light rain showers to the northern third of the state Friday into Saturday. No precipitation is in the forecast for us here in Central and South Alabama.

Most models keep New Year's dry, but there is a slight chance of rain on New Year's Day. (WSFA 12 News)

A mix of sun and clouds will again be with us on Saturday with mostly sunny skies making a return on New Year’s Eve. That’s when temperatures may get back to near 60 degrees.

Our next system, albeit rather weak, comes through on New Year’s Day with a small 20% chance of showers. It should be a quick-hitter, which means even if we do squeeze out some rain on Monday, things will be completely dry by Tuesday morning.

