1 dead in Highway 80 commercial vehicle crash

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has confirmed that one man has died in a Wednesday afternoon crash that involved a commercial vehicle.

Kevin T. Guilford, 39, of Abbeville, was fatally injured when the 2018 Volvo tractor-trailer he was driving crashed. The wreck happened shortly before 12 p.m., blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 80 near the 119 mile marker in Lowndes County, ALEA said. The roadway has since reopened.

According to ALEA, the 18-wheeler veered off the road way, crashing into a commercial vehicle and then a metal structure before becoming engulfed in flames. Guilford was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The commercial vehicle may be considered as additional property damage, investigators added.

Troopers from ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

