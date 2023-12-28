17-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery teenager has died after being shot Wednesday afternoon, Montgomery police say.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a shooting call in the 2100 block of Rexford Road at about 4:30 p.m. A 17-year-old boy was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim died at the hospital.

Neither a suspect nor motive was immediately clear. The incident is currently under investigation as a homicide.

Police are asking anyone with any information to contact CrimeStoppers at 334-215-7867, Secret Witness at 334-625-4000, or the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2831.

