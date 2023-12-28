2 teens charged with killing other teen in September Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two teenagers are charged with capital murder in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Sept. 20.

Montgomery police say the victim was a 16-year-old boy. He was found dead in the 3200 block of Cloud Street late that night.

The unnamed 16-year-old and 17-year-old male suspects were arrested Thursday. They were booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

No motive or other information was released.

