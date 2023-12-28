Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Bird strike forces Southwest plane to make emergency landing

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around after a bird strike. (WSVN)
By WSVN via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 11:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A Southwest Airlines flight leaving from Florida’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport had to make an emergency landing Wednesday.

It was a bird strike that forced the plane to make a U-turn, causing a major delay for some passengers.

“At least we came down and we were safe,” passenger Susan Slutsky said.

Susan and Brad Slutsky are in good spirits.

“We’ll get there,” Susan Slutsky added. “We’re leaving tomorrow from Miami and we’ll get to Park City and ski tomorrow maybe.”

Even after having to delay their holiday plans, thanks to a bird about 30 minutes after taking off from Ft. Lauderdale.

“We sort of made a U-turn heading back east over the ocean, and the next thing you know, they say we were hit by a bird strike and we’re heading back,” Brad Slutsky described. “We circled around and burned off some gas and headed back here, and the the flight was canceled. “We could see them on the side of the plane looking at the damage to the wing.”

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around after a bird strike.

Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around after a bird strike.

Most people got onto another plane to Austin, but the Slutskys had to stay behind one more day.

Their final destination is Park City, Utah.

“It wasn’t like anything dramatic,” Brad Slutsky added. “So, I was just like more like the bummer of not getting where we were going having to spend the night and fly out tomorrow from Miami.”

There were no reported injuries onboard.

Southwest officials did not say exactly where the bird hit the plane. They were determining the extent of the damage.

Copyright 2023 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.
Over 36,000 gallons of water used for electric vehicle fire on I-65
Jadarius Russell
Suspect identified in Tuesday afternoon Montgomery shooting
The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.
Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled
Montgomery police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the 2100 block of Rexford Road on Dec....
17-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting
Scene of an accident on Hwy. 80 in Lowndes County, involving two commercial vehicles
1 dead in 18-wheeler crash along Highway 80 in Lowndes County

Latest News

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Worker crushed to death by trailer that collapsed on him
Southwest officials confirmed Flight 1416 was headed to Austin, Texas, but turned back around...
Bird strike forces emergency plane landing
Students can even brush shoulders with elected officials – a chance to network and ask questions.
Lawmaker helping Alabama students travel to NYC, Washington
Montgomery police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the 2100 block of Rexford Road on Dec....
17-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting