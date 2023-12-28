Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

‘Christmas miracle’: Jacket-wearing dog gets much-needed rescue

A local animal shelter calls this dog’s journey a “Christmas miracle.”
By Azriah Bryant and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Virginia calls a dog’s journey a “Christmas miracle.”

Holly was seen running around southside Richmond, in bad shape and need of help, but the Richmond Animal Care and Control workers had trouble catching her.

Once they did, the recovery began.

“This chow mix-type dog, wearing a jacket basically, and so we had multiple calls for service. Then we were successful and able to capture her just this past Thursday the 21st,” said Robert Leinberger, Program and Operations supervisor.

When they were able to get to Holly, they noticed just how much she needed their help.

“We were able to remove that jacket, found out she had just a terrible skin condition that’s incredibly uncomfortable for her,” said Leinberger.

That skin condition causes her to have other issues.

“Lead to complications for her as far as the skin-like infections,” said Leinberger. “So now that we have given her care, started the care, I should say, and continuing the care, she’s on the mend. Her skin is starting to get better.”

Some baths and constant care from the shelter employees helped her recovery drastically, but it’s not over yet.

“Her skin is on the mend. It’s starting to improve. She’s getting, you know, proper nutrition, plenty of water and a nice warm bed,” said Leinberger.

These calls aren’t uncommon for Richmond Animal Care and Control, but in this case, seeing Holly in that jacket and the constant calls they were getting, they knew they needed to step in.

“We’re just a little curious to who she might belong to. We want to chat with that person and see maybe they were trying to look for her or don’t realize that she’s loose or do realize that she’s loose and don’t know that she’s currently here,” said Leinberger.

If Holly’s owner can’t be found, they’ll continue caring for her and put her up for adoption once she’s ready.

To support Holly’s progress and other animals, visit Richmond Animal Care and Control or their website.

Copyright 2023 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.
Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled
Montgomery police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the 2100 block of Rexford Road on Dec....
17-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting
Jadarius Russell
Suspect identified in Tuesday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Scene of an accident on Hwy. 80 in Lowndes County, involving two commercial vehicles
1 dead in Highway 80 commercial vehicle crash
An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.
Over 36,000 gallons of water used for electric vehicle fire on I-65

Latest News

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., arrives to the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023....
Boebert switches congressional districts, avoiding a Democratic opponent who has far outraised her
KY3's Frances Watson reports.
Gypsy Blanchard released from a Chillicothe, Mo., prison Thursday morning
A migrants carries bags towards the U.S. border fence from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Wednesday,...
Mexican officials clear border tent camp as US pressure mounts to stem migrant influx
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is pictured here with her mother Dee Dee Blanchard in a photo shared in a...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard released from prison