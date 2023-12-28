First Alert: 2023 ends on a colder than normal note

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are only a few days left before December and 2023 come to an end... thankfully, nothing too exciting will happen over the next few afternoons, so we will wrap up this year on a quiet, but chilly note. We do anticipate a bit more sunshine over the next few days, but temperatures will struggle and will likely stay below average.

Temperatures are starting off seasonably in the upper 30s and low/mid 40s, but we won’t warm up too much later today; highs are expected to only climb into the the low to mid 50s today, tomorrow and even Saturday. Overnight lows will be even colder, dropping into the lower 30s most nights. As a result, we’re looking at some frosty and freezing nights and early mornings ahead of New Years!

Fortunately the colder air will be accompanied by a mostly quiet pattern across Alabama. The sky will have more sunshine than clouds now through the weekend.

Colder than normal and dry... that is how we end 2023! (WSFA 12 News)

Some clouds possibly roll back in Friday, but not enough to say it’s an overcast day; we will be watching a wave of energy as it moves from Tennessee into North Alabama because it could deliver some very light snow showers mixed with rain to the northern third of the state Friday into Saturday. No precipitation is in the forecast for us here in central and south Alabama.

A mix of sun and clouds will again be with us on Saturday with a mostly sunny sky making a return on New Year’s Eve. That’s when temperatures look to get back near 60°, which is right where we should be for the end of the year!

Our next system, albeit rather weak, comes through on New Year’s Day with a small 20% chance of showers. It should be a quick-hitter, which means even if we do squeeze out some rain on Monday, things will be completely dry by Tuesday morning.

