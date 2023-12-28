Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Former Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled

The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.
The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.(Source: Troy University athletics)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy women’s basketball team is mourning one of its former teammates.

The university confirms Montgomery native Ke’Ajia Williams died earlier this month. She was 21.

Due to the funeral, the Sun Belt Conference opener against Georgia State has been moved from Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday at Trojan Arena.

Before becoming a Trojan, Williams played basketball at what was then named Jeff Davis High School. She then went to Shelton State Community College from 2020 to 2022 before making her way to Troy.

The roster states Williams was a forward who played both post positions for the Bucs and aided the team to two regional championships. She captured 8.2 points per contest and six rebounds per game in her final season at Shelton State.

Her cause of death was not released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the 2100 block of Rexford Road on Dec....
17-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting
Jadarius Russell
Suspect identified in Tuesday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Scene of an accident on Hwy. 80 in Lowndes County, involving two commercial vehicles
1 dead in Highway 80 commercial vehicle crash
An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.
Over 36,000 gallons of water used for electric vehicle fire on I-65

Latest News

FILE - Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker warms up for the team' Atlantic Coast...
College football postseason changes have all but ended the chances of a split national championship
Troy wide receiver enters the transfer portal after 2023 season
Troy wide receiver Jabre Barber enters transfer portal
Eastern Michigan player punches South Alabama player, sparkes brawl at bowl game
Eastern Michigan apologizes for punch that ignited brawl after bowl loss to South Alabama
Alabama defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe (92) pressures the quarterback against Texas A&M at...
Alabama lineman Justin Eboigbe returns from neck injury better than ever and ready for CFP semifinal