Lawmaker helping Alabama students travel to NYC, Washington

State Rep. Phillip Ensler has been leading student excursions to Washington, D.C. and New York City.
By Brady Talbert
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - From visiting the White House to the Washington Monument, JAG High School senior James Gipson says his trip to the nation’s capital was something new and it piqued his interest in traveling.

“The most north place I’ve been in United States is Huntsville, other than when I went to Washington, D.C.,” Gipson said.

The trip was free and made possible through the Dream Initiative. This is a program that aims to help 11th grade students achieve their college and career goals through mentorship, ACT coaching, college consulting and experiencing the world through travel.

The trips are put on by state Rep. Phillip Ensler. He has been leading excursions to Washington and New York City.

“Everything from flying on an airplane, staying in a hotel, meeting with leaders, it just opens their eyes to what else is out there,” Ensler said.

Students can even brush shoulders with elected officials. It’s a chance to network and ask questions.

In the past, they have visited U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell and the secretary of education.

“The students go in very well-prepared. They’re not just going to ask kind of fluff questions,” Ensler said. “They’re there to ask tough questions of those leaders in D.C.”

It is an opportunity Gipson said he would highly recommend to other eligible students.

“This program itself has helped me in ways of being able to experience things that I might not have been able to experience otherwise,” Gipson said.

Other trips are in the works. High-achieving juniors at Carver, JAG, Percy Julian, Lanier or Park Crossing high schools in Montgomery can apply here.

In the Birmingham area, students in VIDAL Access schools can participate.

The deadline to apply is Jan. 28.

