Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

No big winner yet in Powerball as jackpot reaches $760 million

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Your next chance to be a big winner is Saturday night.(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - That big money is still up for grabs.

The jackpot will be worth an estimated $760 million in the next Powerball drawing after no winning ticket was drawn Wednesday night.

The swelling prize is the fourth Powerball jackpot to exceed half a billion dollars this year.

The lottery’s next drawing will be Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

After more than two months with no grand prize winner, the jackpot carries a lump-sum option estimated at $382.5 million.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

In addition to live broadcasts from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee, drawings are livestreamed on Powerball.com.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Troy University women's basketball team is mourning the death of Ke’Ajia Williams.
Troy basketball player dies; Georgia State game rescheduled
Montgomery police say a 17-year-old was fatally shot in the 2100 block of Rexford Road on Dec....
17-year-old killed in Montgomery shooting
Jadarius Russell
Suspect identified in Tuesday afternoon Montgomery shooting
Scene of an accident on Hwy. 80 in Lowndes County, involving two commercial vehicles
1 dead in Highway 80 commercial vehicle crash
An electric vehicle crashed and caught fire Monday night in Autauga County.
Over 36,000 gallons of water used for electric vehicle fire on I-65

Latest News

FILE - Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker warms up for the team' Atlantic Coast...
College football postseason changes have all but ended the chances of a split national championship
NBA G-League team the Birmingham Squadron have a new member
Morning Smile: Children's Harbor client chosen as newest member of the Squadron
RACC
‘Christmas miracle’: Jacket-wearing dog gets much-needed rescue
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., arrives to the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023....
Boebert switches congressional districts, avoiding a Democratic opponent who has far outraised her