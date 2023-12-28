Advertise
Skeletal remains found in Birmingham identified as 52-year-old man

Donald Cash
Donald Cash(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Skeletal remains found in early November have been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s office.

Donald Alfrado Cash, 52, of Birmingham, was identified by DNA comparison. The cause of death was confirmed to be due to a gunshot wound.

Cash’s remains were discovered in a secret grave on Nov. 7, 2023 in the 1400 block of Brighton Road in Birmingham.

Ledarius Cash, the son of Donald Cash, is charged with abuse of a corpse and he was booked into the Jefferson County Jail with $250,000.

Police were executing a search warrant when the remains were discovered.

